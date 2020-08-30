Tolanibaj, Wathoni, BrightO evicted from Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija housemate [PHOTO CREDIT: @BBNaija]
Big Brother Naija housemate [PHOTO CREDIT: @BBNaija]

Sunday’s live eviction show saw three housemates, Tolani Baj, Wathoni and Brighto, leave the Big Brother Naija house.

Their exits were unexpected as many did not see Brighto, one of this season’s favourite housemates, leave the show.

Biggie introduced a shocking twist when the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that all the housemates Tolani Baj, Triky Tee, Kiddwaya, BrightO, Prince, Erica, Lucy, Neo, Wathoni, Dorothy, Vee, and Laycon were up for possible eviction.

Whilst they were waiting to get called into the Diary Room to nominate those who would go home, Ebuka announced that the public votes will determine the fate of the housemates.

According to him, Tolani Baj, Wathoni and BrightO, fell into the bottom three and they evicted accordingly.

Twitter has been agog with reactions following tonight’s unusual eviction.

Some reactions have been captured below

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application