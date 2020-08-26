‘Big Brother Naija’: Nigeria’s unlikely public relations campaign?

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the host of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. AfricaMagic/DSTV
Olusola Ogunnubi, University of the Free State and Akinlolu Akinola

Every new season of Nigeria’s reality TV show, ‘Big Brother Naija’ (BB Naija), comes loaded with controversy. Despite holding five editions since 2006, the show continues to polarise opinion within the continent. Conservatives oppose it as ‘immoral’ and showcasing values that are ‘un-African’. Protagonists celebrate it as good TV material, possessing immense entertainment value.

Big Brother Naija is a popular reality show in which contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth over $180,000. The winner gets all the cash by avoiding being evicted by viewers and housemates. Packed with lots of activities, including parties and group tasks, the show draws criticism for its occasional raunchy episodes.

We conducted a study to investigate the benefits of BBNaija for Nigeria, beyond its entertainment value. We wanted to test how BBNaija has improved the portrayal of Nigeria’s image abroad. Our findings suggest that the show promotes Nigeria’s culture, and ultimately the foreign policy goal of fostering the goodwill of people in Africa and beyond.

For this study we analysed data from social media posts on Twitter and Facebook, as well as secondary sources of data including newspaper publications, journal articles, and more.

Nigeria’s image laundry?

BBNaija is aired by DSTV, a South African satellite television company, and beamed live to an audience in 49 African states. Despite criticisms, the show remains popular among young people in Nigeria and beyond. Using feedback from social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, we gauged the popularity of BBNaija among young people. Young people are engaged online, regularly sharing comments, hot-takes and highlights of the show via social media.

The popularity of BBNaija abroad is enough for it to be considered Nigeria’s most effective public relations campaign. This is because, for the duration of the show, international viewers are drawn in by the drama, while receiving exposure to local cultural elements. From music, to lifestyle and the intersections between pop culture and other sectors, everything is laid bare. By showcasing this culture, the show helps promote a positive image of Nigeria to the rest of the world.

Music industry benefit

The Nigerian music industry is a core beneficiary of the continental spread of BBNaija. Nigerian music is considered the top genre of pop in sub-Saharan Africa, due to its ubiquity. A part of that dominance can be ascribed to BBNaija. All thanks to an early decision made by the pioneer producers of the show, which ensured that only Nigerian music was played during the first edition in 2006.

