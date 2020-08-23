Praise is 6th housemate to be evicted from BBNaija house

Praise, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.
Praise, Big Brother Housemate, BBN Lockdown.

Lockdown housemate, Praise, was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house during the live eviction show on Sunday night.

Praise, an exotic dancer and fitness instructor, is the sixth housemate to be evicted from the keenly contested reality show.

His eviction leaves 14 housemates to compete for the N85m grand prize.

He had the least number of viewer votes and it landed him in the bottom four category this week alongside TrikyTee, Wathoni, Praise, and Vee.

Surprisingly, Wathoni, who had said she wished to go home this weekend, survived the eviction.

Away from the evictions, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, brought a bit of drama to the house by asking the housemates direct and difficult questions that almost pitched them against one another.

Ebuka put Brighto on the spot by asking him why he told Kiddwaya that Neo told a lot of lies. As expected, Brighto, denied ever saying such five times and this led to some back and forth between him and Ebuka. The later gave up after a few minutes.

Ebuka also asked Vee why she was fond of badmouthing Erica while conversing with Laycon. Vee struggled to make her points known and defend herself by saying she was simply looking out for her ‘guy’ Laycon.

Next on the hot seat was Prince. Ebuka asked him what he felt for Tolanibaj and Prince responded saying that they are an item.

Tonight’s live eviction show was no doubt an interesting one as it was filled with several twists and turns. Little wonder, Wathoni, Ebuka, Brighto, Tolanibaj, and even Big Brother are trending on Twitter.

ALSO READ: I’m still romantically involved with Mercy – Onyeama, Ex-BBNaija housemate

Check out some Twitter reactions to Sunday’s live eviction show below

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application