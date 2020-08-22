LIFESTYLE: #EtiquetteWithEti: Why you should be careful with touching others

Related News

It’s important to be mindful of others’ touch tolerance. Some people’s rules regarding touch may be religious or cultural.

Although some people hug freely, others just have a strict hands-off policy under any circumstances and that must be respected.

Have you ever tried to hug someone and they flinched? How did it feel?

That flinch was a fairly good sign that anything more than a handshake would be an invasion of their personal space.

It is very offensive and uncomfortable when someone is touched by a random person without their consent especially as can be observed in most public places like the markets.

In the present time, with so much paranoia, it will not only be ethically and hygienically wrong but also abusive.

Some people may think it’s appropriate to touch you or what you are wearing, be it your hair or clothing because they are offering you a compliment alongside.

No dear, this is unacceptable.

You may offer, first of all, a compliment and observe how the person you are complimenting receives it and that will give you a clue on how further you can go e.g. if you say “wow, you’ve got a nice dress on, the fabric looks good” and the person says “Oh! Thank you and smiles in appreciation, you may go further to say” can I feel the texture?”

Then wait for a response like “no problem” , “okay” or “yes” as the case may be.

It’s also unacceptable to touch or carry people’s children or pets without the consent of their parents, guardians, or owners unless you are trying to rescue them from danger of any kind, then you don’t need to think twice.

In workplaces, there are distinct boundaries when it comes to touching.

The etiquette rules concerning touch in the workplace are sensibly clear and the only conventional business touch is a handshake.

Unless you are in an industry that requires physical contact, such as a physician, makeup artist, a masseur, hairstylist, or similar profession, it’s a safe choice to keep your hands to yourself.

Most times, a longtime client or contact will become a friend.

Greeting each other with a hug might seem acceptable given your established, close relationship.

When a professional relationship has evolved to a personal side, and the feeling is mutually relaxed, a friendly hug may be a welcome greeting.

When in doubt, keep your hands to yourself.

In general, you can’t go wrong by limiting your physical interaction to a firm handshake.

Keep it classy always.