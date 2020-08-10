Big Brother Naija apologises to Kiddwaya over ‘embarrassing’ post

Related News

Big Brother Naija on Sunday apologised to season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya, for describing him as a “serial flirt” in an article it posted on its official website on Sunday.

Fans of Kiddwaya, 27, tackled BBnaija over the article which was posted on the Africa Magic website.

They described it as “offensive” and said it portrayed the 27-year-old housemate in a bad light.

Kiddwaya, full name, Terseer Waya, is the son of Nigerian socialite, Terry Waya. He is one of the hottest male housemates who is most known for his on and off relationship with fellow housemate, Erica.

Both housemates have been really close since they got into the BBNaija house and have been caught on camera making out a few times.

They created the hashtag #JusticeForKiddwaya which trended almost immediately while they continued to express their disappointment over the article.

Following the numerous outcries, the show’s organisers gave in and apologised on Twitter.

“Well, that was embarrassing! We admit we got a little too carried away and we let our emotions get the best of us. Please remember that the power, as always, remains in your hands. #BBNaija,” they said.

Before joining the Big Brother Season 5 Lockdown show, he was the CEO of Vally Agriculture and Foods Company in Nigeria.

Kiddwaya also cofounded AK Exports.