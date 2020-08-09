BBNaija 2020: Eric, Tochi evicted from lockdown house

Related News

Lockdown housemates, Eric and Tochi, were evicted from the Big Brother Naija house during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The eviction was another double eviction process, which saw another two housemates sent out of the house after Ka3na and Lilo that went home last week.

This eviction has also evened out the number of male and female housemates in the house, as two female housemates were sent home at the last eviction.

The Process

After the viewers’ votes, four housemates, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, and TrickyTee had the lowest votes and they were stood up for possible eviction.

With the new twist that was initiated at the last eviction process where viewers were stripped of the eviction rights, housemates were made to nominate two housemates out of the four up for possible eviction, to be evicted from the house.

The housemate nomination process started with the deputy head of house, Dorathy, who nominated Tochi and Eric.

With the majority of the housemates picking Tochi and Eric for eviction, the two housemates were announced as the next set of housemates to be evicted from the lockdown house.

Winning prize

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers announced that this season’s winner will walk away with N85 million grand prize.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.