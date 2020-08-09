BBNaija 2020: Eric, Tochi evicted from lockdown house

Eric and Tochi
Eric and Tochi

Lockdown housemates, Eric and Tochi, were evicted from the Big Brother Naija house during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The eviction was another double eviction process, which saw another two housemates sent out of the house after Ka3na and Lilo that went home last week.

This eviction has also evened out the number of male and female housemates in the house, as two female housemates were sent home at the last eviction.

The Process

After the viewers’ votes, four housemates, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, and TrickyTee had the lowest votes and they were stood up for possible eviction.

With the new twist that was initiated at the last eviction process where viewers were stripped of the eviction rights, housemates were made to nominate two housemates out of the four up for possible eviction, to be evicted from the house.

The housemate nomination process started with the deputy head of house, Dorathy, who nominated Tochi and Eric.

With the majority of the housemates picking Tochi and Eric for eviction, the two housemates were announced as the next set of housemates to be evicted from the lockdown house.

Winning prize

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers announced that this season’s winner will walk away with N85 million grand prize.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application