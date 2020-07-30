AMCON not after Toke Makinwa – Official

Related News

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said it is not after popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, over unpaid debts.

AMCON’s spokesman, Jude Uwauzor, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday, that Ms Makinwa is not indebted to the agency as alleged on social media.

He said, “What I can tell you now is that Toke Makinwa is not an obligor of AMCON. An obligor is a debtor, people that are owing us money and I can confirm that she is not our debtor. Toke has also issued a statement to say it is not true.

“In Lagos State alone, we have a lot of assets we have taken over. A lot.

“Sincerely, I don’t know who Toke Makinwa is, I don’t know where she lives. Even if they say she lives in Lagos, I don’t know where she lives in Lagos. Some are saying Banana Island, forgetting that Banana Island is in Ikoyi and we have a lot of assets we have taken over in Ikoyi, including the federal secretariat.

“When somebody says they have taken over Toke Makinwa’s house as if everybody knows Toke Makinwa or where she lives. I am not sure she has published her address to say she lives in so so so place. It has been trending online since and nobody has mentioned Toke’s home address so we can confirm.”

The Rumour

Ms Makinwa’s luxury home was rumoured seized on Monday on social media over her inability to pay up a loan.

Some Nigerians took to social media platforms, especially Twitter, to express different opinions on the alleged seizure of Makinwa’s home.

The OAP had announced that she bought her dream home, at the age of 35, in one of her numerous YouTube vlogs. That was in June.

Following the Twitter backlash, she threatened to sue the Telegraph newspaper for publishing the report that her Banana Island house was taken over by AMCON.

The OAP, through her lawyers, debunked the reports and asked the newspaper to tender an unreserved apology on their platform and circulate the same across social media, otherwise legal actions will be taken against them.

Her lawyers also claimed the publication was to tarnish her brand as she does not rely on a man to survive.

The paper has since retracted the report and apologised to the media girl.