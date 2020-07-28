Netflix series dominate 2020 Emmys nominee list (FULL LIST)

Related News

Netflix’s American superhero series, ‘The Watchmen,’ secured the highest Emmy Award nominations with a record 26 entries. The award organisers revealed the full list of nominees at a virtual ceremony streamed live on Tuesday.

The announcement saw Netflix, a US-based streaming giant, also break the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total.

Netflix’s series “Ozark,” “The Crown” “Unbelievable,” and “Unorthodox,” as well as its comedies “Dead to Me” and “The Kominsky Method,” and its competition series, “Nailed It,” all bagged nominations.

Netflix overtook its biggest rival, HBO, which previously held the record for most nominations with 137 nominations in 2019.

This year, HBO snagged 107 nominations.

HBO suffered from the absence of a former Emmys favourite, Game of Thrones, which concluded in 2019 after its eighth season.

All thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, other streaming services also raked in nominations this year.

Amazon Prime Video’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned 20 nominations and Disney+, which launched in November, scored 19 total nominations including one for best drama series for “The Mandalorian.”

Apple TV+, also a first-time nominee, garnered 18 nominations and Quibi tallied 10.

The nominees were unveiled by Leslie Jones (“SNL”), Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”), Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) Tuesday morning and the ceremony is set for Sept. 20.

The 2020 Emmy Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on September 20.

Here is the full list of the major Emmy nominees

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson — “Black-ish” (ABC)

Don Cheadle — “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Ted Danson — “The Good Place” (NBC)

Michael Douglas — “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Eugene Levy — “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)

Ramy Youssef — “Ramy” (Hulu)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate — “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Linda Cardellini — “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Catherine O’Hara — “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)

Issa Rae — “Insecure” (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross — “Blackish” (ABC)

Best Variety Talk Series

”The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us” (NBC)

Steve Carell — “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Porter — “Pose” (FX)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston — “The Morning Show” (Apple)

Olivia Colman — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer — “Killing Eve” (BBC)

Laura Linney — “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve” (BBC)

Zendaya — “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Competition Series

”The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons — “Watchmen” (HBO)

Hugh Jackman — “Bad Education” (HBO)

Paul Mescal — “Normal People” (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope — “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo — “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett — “Mrs. America” (FX)

Shira Haas — “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Regina King — “Watchmen” (HBO)

Octavia Spencer — “Self Made”

Kerry Washington — “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Best Limited Series

”Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

”Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Drama Series

”Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)