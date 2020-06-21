Being an Arsenal fan is ‘toxic relationship’ – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy
Nigerian female disc jockey, producer and singer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. [Photo credit: Information Nigeria]

English Premier League club, Arsenal, enjoy a huge following across the world including in Nigeria but lately, the London club are losing fans in droves because of their dwindling fortunes.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and Nigeria’s former senate president, Bukola Saraki, are among the fans of Arsenal Football Club in the country.

However, with declining performances in recent times, not many openly flaunt their affinity with the Gunners like before while some have even declared allegiance to other teams.

One of those who seems to be shifting camps away from Arsenal is Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy.

DJ Cuppy caused a stir on Twitter on Saturday when she posted on her handle that she could no longer stay in her toxic relationship with Arsenal before adding a mock video where she suggested she would be transfering her support to a yet to be named team going forward.

Cuppy said that there is only so much heartbreak a person can take from their football club.

She wrote: It’s not me, it’s you Broken heart. Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal

… I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry.

Not just DJ Cuppy, many including Arsenal coach himself Mikel Arteta were frustrated with the 2-1 defeat in Saturday’s away game to Brighton.

But while some will defiantly shout “Gunners for Life,” Cuppy who revealed she has been an Arsenal fan for the last six years has had enough.

Sobbing as she begged for fans to give her time to recover from the heartbreak, Cuppy said she was considering what club to start supporting going forward.

WATCH VIDEO:

Saturday’s defeat was the second for Arsenal in as many games inside just four days.

