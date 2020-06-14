PHOTOS: Comedian MC Tagwaye weds presidential aide’s daughter

MC-Tagwaye

Nigerian comedian, Obinna Simon, popularly known as MC Tagwaye, who is known for mimicking President Muhammadu Buhari, wedded his sweetheart, Hauwa Uwais, on Saturday.

The bride is the daughter of a special adviser to Presidential Muhammadu Buhari on social investments, Maryam Uwais.

Taking to his Instagram account after the wedding on Saturday, the groom wrote, “It’s a good night we continue from where we stopped tomorrow. For those asking, we’re officially joined married today.”

MC Tagwaye shot to stardom after he styled his craft in such a way that he dresses, speaks, and acts like the president.

This is coupled with the fact that he has a resemblance to President Buhari.

Check out photos from the wedding below

MC Tagwaye and his bride Hauwa Uwais
MC Tagwaye and his bride Hauwa Uwais
MC Tagwaye and his bride Hauwa Uwais

 

MC Tagwaye and his bride Hauwa Uwais
MC Tagwaye and his bride Hauwa Uwais
MC Tagwaye

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application