Why I love Alaafin – Olori Aanu Adeyemi

Aanuoluwapo Adeyemi, also known as Queen Aanu, is one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.

On the occasion of her birthday on Monday, the young queen who was born in the 90s, reflected on her relationship with the monarch and revealed reasons why she has grown fond of him.

Writing on her Instagram page, the queen who welcomed the monarch’s third set of twins in 2018, appreciated the Alaafin for not only being her partner but also a teacher who teaches her to be focused.

She also described him as her lover and history teacher.

She wrote, “I also want to thank my Husband, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo. JP CFR LLD SAP. Who Has Been The Gamaliel under whose feet I continue to learn.

“He teaches me to be focussed, that ambition Is made with Sterner Stuff and that a person without goals sets before him or she could be regarded as unambitious, that he or she is like a ship without a rudder, a play without a plot and an aimless wanderer in the Voyage of life”.

Talking about the 81-year-old king in another post, the 300-level History undergraduate of the University of Ibadan, revealed that the Alaafin teaches her about traditional Yoruba history.

Mrs Adeyemi, who is one of the young light-skinned queens in the monarch’s harem, also said she hopes to imbibe some of the qualities of the Alaafin.

She said, “I hope I’m not becoming a historian like him, well I’m not, still Learning and tapping from him. Learning new things while at home, staying positive that everything will be fine. You should do the same,” she said.

She also thanked the king for making their marriage a good one, despite her flaws.

The queen, who is known to be very close to the monarch, has over 49,000 Instagram followers.

While the monarch, a boxer and gym enthusiast, regularly steps out with his four queens, he always has Olori Aanu by his side.