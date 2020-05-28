Funmi Iyanda hosts Fashola, Ali Baba on Public Eye Live

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), will on Friday, May 29, speak with Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye on Instagram.

The theme for the week is COVID-19, Creative Industry, and Nigeria’s Infrastructure.

Mr Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State will speak on the effects of the global pandemic and its effects on infrastructural development in Nigeria.

Ms Iyanda will also speak with the Chairman of the Federal Government Creative Industry Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Ali Baba.

The popular comedian and entrepreneur will discuss the best ways to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creative industry.

Supported by MacArthur Foundation, Public Eye is broadcast on Instagram Live every Friday at 8 p.m.

