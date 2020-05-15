COVID-19: Group urges Nigerians to eat eggs daily to boost immunity

Related News

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has advised Nigerians to eat eggs daily to boost their immune system against COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

The President of the association, Ezekiel Ibrahim, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

“To build your immunity against any disease, including COVID-19, eat an egg a day,” Ibrahim said.

According to him, people can combat any disease through regular consumption of eggs as a major component of food that contains essential nutrients and vitamins required by the body.

He particularly described eggs as a good immune booster, especially against the backdrop of the current global pandemic.

“I urge members of the public to make egg part of their daily diet. It is a good source of protein and other key nutrients that the body requires to remain healthy.

“It is very important in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic. You can consume an egg per day, and there is no restriction because egg is good for everybody, both the young and the old.

“It is very important to encourage consumption of eggs; the government can even add it to the palliatives being given to the vulnerable, the security operatives and the frontline health workers, airport workers and those workers in correctional facilities.

According to Web MD achieves, one egg has 75 calories and seven grams of high-quality protein, five grams of fat and 1.6 grams of saturated fat, along with iron, vitamins, minerals and carotenoids.

“Egg is a powerhouse of disease-fighting nutrients, like lutein and zeaxanthin, which can also reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in older adults,” Mr Ibrahim added.

(NAN)