Abba Kyari, hand sanitizer preparation, others top Google search in Nigeria

The top trending search terms on Google Nigeria in the last one month were ‘How to make bread?’, followed by ‘Who is Abba Kyari?’.

Google Nigeria made this known on Monday in Lagos when it presented the results of its top trending search terms in Nigeria since the lockdown was initiated.

They also said the top 20 trending questions on Google Search Nigeria over the last 30 days are dominated by food and current affairs related.

Nigeria, like many other nations, has implemented lockdowns in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Forced to stay at home, and often unable to perform their usual work, many people across the globe, including Nigerians, have turned to cooking and baking as ways to pass the time – and keep themselves fed in the absence of restaurants and other vendors.

Nigerians are also asking about information related to the lockdown and coronavirus, as well as more general current affairs topics.

Top 10 trending questions over the past 30 days are:

Who is Abba Kyari?

How to prepare hand sanitizer

Where is Buhari?

When is school resuming in Nigeria?

How to draw

Is there movement in Lagos tomorrow?

When is WAEC starting?

When is Ramadan 2020 starting?

Is there a cure for coronavirus?

How to lose weight

Top ten trending food questions over the past 30 days:

How to make bread

How to make pancakes with flour

How to make chinchin

How to make fish roll

How to make egg roll?

How to make pizza

How to prepare vegetable soup

How to make cookies

How to make Akara

How to make Egusi soup

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google.

Google said it processes more than 40,000 search queries every second.

This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year, worldwide. Live search data is available on the Google Nigeria Trends site.