INTERVIEW: Why ‘Kayanmata’ isn’t fetish –Traditional sex therapist, Tobi Kukoyi

‘Kayanmata’ which originated from the Northern part of Nigeria refers to herbs or potions that act as sex or love enhancers.

Although it is a growing trend among Nigerian women, some people still say it is diabolical.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, a popular Lagos-based Traditional sex therapist, Tobi Kukoyi, dispels some of the beliefs surrounding the use of ‘Kayanmata’.

PT: How did you develop an interest in Aphrodisiacs?

Tobi: During the course of my career, I have had more female clients than male, and we get to share personal experiences based on trust, most on sexuality and how it affects relationships, and my clients commend me for always giving the best advice.

Unlike many women, I never had issues with my sexuality until 2012 after I had my first child, I became really frigid and sex was a problem for me. I started conducting research on my issue and found out about some fruits and vegetables that I could mix to help my sexual problems. I started mixing and drinking, alas! I got my groove back, this was my first encounter with aphrodisiacs. I began making great recipes to help boost my libido.

PT: At what point did you decide to take it seriously?

Tobi: My previous experience with my first child made the second easier because I knew exactly what to do. In early 2018, during my second pregnancy, I discovered that we had herbs locally made here in Nigeria, which could help with sexuality. I immediately started my research which led me to the North and I got introduced to ‘Kayanmata’, which means a woman’s thing in Hausa, fell in love with the ones I used and I couldn’t help but share with friends. They also used it and gave great testimonies.

PT: Did you acquire any formal training in your field?

Tobi: At this point sexuality was beginning to look like a passion for me, seeing the joy and satisfaction in the eyes of my friends. It would definitely be a good way for me to help others with sexual needs and my experience, positive testimonials from friends would make this easy to sell.

The first thing that I did was to understand the business. I researched about those already in the business and was so glad to see women as bold as myself, doing well in the business. I finally decided to become a distributor to one of the best in the game, Tomiwa Akinola of Miwa Signature Palace, it was an awesome experience.

During this period, I also did an online course on Sex Therapy, so I could be well-grounded. After I had my baby, I started working on my brand, Mydsiac, a short form for ‘My Aphrodisiac’. The brand was fully launched in August 2018 and is geared towards using herbs and organic products to help both men and women achieve the best in sex and beauty.

PT: Would your business an untapped goldmine in the country?

Tobi: It is a goldmine that’s not fully tapped. Many people are already in the business, but just a few understand the core motives of the business. Now that more and more people are becoming free to express their sexuality issues, this industry is going to get even larger than we can imagine.

PT: Since you are knowledgeable in Kayanmata herbs, can you expound on its usefulness and importance in sex therapy?

Tobi: The usefulness of Kayanmata can not be overemphasised because everyone at a point in life will need an aphrodisiac. As we grow, our hormones begin to malfunction due to the lifestyle we live in. Diet, stress, pregnancy, responsibilities, and health issues affect libido, which results in poor or low sexual performance.

I gave an example of how childbirth affected my sexuality, it was a serious issue, I was completely disconnected from my vagina, I didn’t have sex for 6 months straight, the urge for it wasn’t there at all, and because I gave birth through cesarean section, my husband didn’t want to push, he wanted me to be ready. I had to use aphrodisiacs to correct my hormones before I could be active again, and I have helped thousands of cases like mine achieve the same result.

PT: There appears to be so much controversy around Kayamata herbs. Are there any side effects we should know?

Tobi: Kayanmata is from nature, they are herbs, roots, fruits, and vegetables, they have absolutely no negative effect. Like I mentioned earlier, I mix some of the products myself and ensure proper hygiene. The ones sourced from the North, go through a heating process to kill any form of bacteria during transportation.

PT: How different or similar are Kayanmata based products from regular energy drinks?

Tobi: Kayanmata is purely organic with no chemical additives, they’re like food, you can’t overdose on them.

PT: What challenges have you faced in your line of business?

Tobi: My major challenge is acceptance since many people say Kayamata is jazz or fetish. Some don’t want to associate with you, either because of their belief or they don’t want anyone labeling them as ‘fetish’

Most of the time we have to package the products to look like fancy cosmetics or bottled soda, to be acceptable.

On my social media pages, clients are too shy to follow, like, or comment while some hide under their business page or an unknown account. Like I said earlier, more and more people are becoming aware, and gradually the mindset will change.

We sell some spiritual mantles too, which unavoidably goes with the business, these are prayer mantles for favors and attraction because some people complain that they have lost their relationship to another or don’t have any relationship at all, so these mantles are used to pray for what you want.

PT: What stands your brand out from other competitors ?

Tobi: I make women Queens in their homes and in their relationships, and I make men dragons in bed. I am a mother of Queens and Dragons! You can call me Khaleesi.

PT: Which of your products are typically in high demand from customers?

Tobi: My best seller is the Vjay knots, it’s a sex sweetener, boosts the libido to make a woman very wet, and helps her orgasm well, also the attraction oils, breakthrough kit and favor soap, they sell out all the time. I recently launched a figurine for wealth, called The Money Tree, this also, immediately, joined the list of top-selling products, it’s always sold out.

PT: What level of engagement do you undertake to ensure products are safe for use?

Tobi: I ensure I handle the production myself under good hygienic conditions. I produce weekly so they don’t stay too long on the shelf, and I monitor packaging. All my outsourced items go through re-heat, so we’re sure to kill any bacteria or germs that may cause infection.

PT: What advice do you offer customers who might want to indulge in excessive use of the same?

Tobi: Kayanmata is super effective, a little of it goes a long way, and consistent use of it will correct your system, so there’s no need to overuse it. As much as there’s no overdose, remember too much of anything isn’t good either. So use when necessary and as instructed.