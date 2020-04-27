Coronavirus: Funmi Iyanda returns with new show, ‘Public Eye’

Related News

Nigerian media entrepreneur and talkshow host, Funmi Iyanda, is back with a new show titled ‘Public Eye’.

Instead of airing on television, the show will stream on Instagram Live every Friday at @publiceyeng at 8 p.m.

Friday’s exclusive features the Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu; human rights activist, and Executive President, Women In Africa (WIA), Hafsat Abiola-Costello and strategic security and intelligence specialist, Kabir Adamu.

The producers have said the series is designed to answer questions and connect Nigerians irrespective of class, politics, ethnicity, and religion.

They added that the show is coming at the right time as Nigerians seek solace between conspiracy theories and misinformation around coronavirus among other issues.

They said with the country and indeed the whole world largely locked down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Funmi will be on @publiceyeng Instagram Live to bring the much-needed information straight to her audience.

“All the while an unseen virus haunts the barren streets, threatening to swallow the country whole.“One question hangs over the city; how did we get here?” producers of Public Eye said in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Daring to provide context to a deadly disease live, @publiceyeng brings the pandemic frontline to you, unedited, untouched, in full colour,” the producers added.

