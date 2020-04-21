Toke Makinwa, Tacha expose man allegedly threatening to publish their nudes

Related News

A Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide, on Wednesday, released their nude pictures after allegedly being threatened by the same blackmailer.

According to them, the blackmailer, who was identified as Tommik Online, sent them emails using the same format.

Both emails were titled, “Copy of your Nude Photos That Can Go Viral’.

The sender demanded that they respond to the email or risk having the photos go viral.

Sharing their experiences, both women said they will not succumb to the pressure of a blackmailer trying to con them with edited photos.

Toke wrote, “I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images because this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there’s also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness.

“Stop with your bloody emails already. I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you.”

They, however, decided to share their nude pictures on Instagram and screenshots of the email the blackmailer sent them so they can be left alone.

Toke’s photos appeared to have been taken during a recent photoshoot while Tacha’s was taken indoors.

Toke ‘s official makeup artist, Anita Adetoye, supported her client’s claims, saying that no nude pictures were taken during the photoshoot.

Tacha’s management said their client does not have and will not have such pictures of herself taken under any circumstances.

They wrote, “We understand that this is a difficult time for most people, but let’s also be human and desist from any form of extortion, blackmails and thefts as we continue to fight COVID-19.”

A similar incident occurred on April 1 when the ‘Queen of Waka Music’, Salawa Abeni, released her nude pictures after being threatened by an unknown Nigerian.

According to the 58-year-old music legend, the blackmailer who identified himself as Jason is an Osun State resident.

She accused him of threatening to tarnish her image and destroy her career of over 45 years.

She, however, decided to share her nude pictures on Instagram and screenshots of her chat with the blackmailer so that she can be left alone.

