How to maintain healthy diet during COVID-19 pandemic — FAO

Amidst the upsurge in the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation has issued seven key guidelines to maintain a healthy diet.

The tips contained in a 47-second video recently published on the FAO website succinctly explained diet practices to inculcate in order to remain healthy.

According to the FAO, during this COVID-19 pandemic, we can maintain a healthy diet by observing the following:

Eating variety of foods from all food groups

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables

Consuming a diet rich in whole grains, nuts and healthy fat

Watching our intake of fats, sugar and salt

Practicing good food hygiene

Drinking water regularly and

Limiting consumption of alcohol

“During this difficult time, we can all do things to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” the FAO said.

The pandemic has led to the death of over 80,000 people and the clampdown on significant events and businesses globally, thereby making countries implement the stay at home policy as a strategic measure to curb its spread.

Globally, as of Sunday morning, over 200 countries across the world have recorded at least a case.

Meanwhile, the number of infected people continues to increase globally and now stands at over one million.