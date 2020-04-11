How to maintain healthy diet during COVID-19 pandemic — FAO

Fruits
Fruits

Amidst the upsurge in the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation has issued seven key guidelines to maintain a healthy diet.

The tips contained in a 47-second video recently published on the FAO website succinctly explained diet practices to inculcate in order to remain healthy.

According to the FAO, during this COVID-19 pandemic, we can maintain a healthy diet by observing the following:

Eating variety of foods from all food groups

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables

Consuming a diet rich in whole grains, nuts and healthy fat

Watching our intake of fats, sugar and salt

Practicing good food hygiene

Drinking water regularly and

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Kano Govt. plans palliative for journalists

Limiting consumption of alcohol

“During this difficult time, we can all do things to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” the FAO said.

Pandemic

The pandemic has led to the death of over 80,000 people and the clampdown on significant events and businesses globally, thereby making countries implement the stay at home policy as a strategic measure to curb its spread.

Globally, as of Sunday morning, over 200 countries across the world have recorded at least a case.

Meanwhile, the number of infected people continues to increase globally and now stands at over one million.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.