‘Roksie’ win 2020 Ultimate Love TV show

Two reality TV stars, Rosie and Kachi, jointly known as Roksie, have emerged winners of Ultimate Love TV show, Season 1.

The duo was crowned the Ultimate couple during the show’s finale on Sunday.

The Nigerian reality competition series was created by pay-TV operator, Multichoice Nigeria, for DStv.

It followed 16 random contestants (half of each gender) in a secluded venue for 8 weeks under 24-hour surveillance until two contestants are declared the “Ultimate Couple”.

The winning couple beat Iykeresa, Bolar, Double Chris, and Chivia to the prize.

Primary school teacher Rosie and entrepreneur Kachi walked way with a cash prize of N5.150 million, gifts, N10 million sponsored traditional wedding, and a house if they eventually get married.

However, the prize came with a clause, there has to be a commitment from the couple on the live show.

There also has to be a proposal within the first 90 days.

To this end, Kachi popped the question to Rosie at the live finale show on Sunday night and she said a big Yes!

About the show

The 2020 edition of the Ultimate Love comes as the debut season of the Africa Magic-backed reality TV competition.

It premiered on February 9, with Dakore Egbuson-Akande, a Nollywood actress, and Oluwaseun Olaniyan, a Nigerian creative director, as its hosts.

The ultimate goal of the show, as the drama played out, had remained to find love, which might or might not lead to marriage.

“Votes have ensured that they get to spend forever with your blessing and some gifts including N5 million, a N10 million traditional wedding and dream home,” the show’s organizers tweeted.

The format was similar to Big Brother but with slight differences.

Sixteen contestants were put in a secluded venue known as “Aunty’s Love Pad” for eight weeks, during which they will spend time getting to know each other and forging relationships and completing challenges set out for them.

Each week viewers got to decide on their favourite contestants/couple. The contestants with the least votes were evicted from the premises.

