Swarovski opens first store in Nigeria

Swarovski
Swarovski jewelries

Swarovski, a leading producer of precision-cut crystals for fashion and jewelry, has expanded its luxury fashion operations and craftsmanship to Nigeria.

Located at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, the Swarovski store is the first in Nigeria.

Swarovski’s Regional Manager, Africa, John Burns, told PREMIUM TIMES that the Ikeja store is an addition to approximately 4,000 Swarovski stores in over 100 countries.

“The new store will create an employment avenue for Nigerians to join the 29,000 global workforce of the Swarovski Crystal Business,” he said.

Mr Burns also added that the new store is the perfect destination to shop for exquisite affordable luxury pieces for the neck, fingers, wrists and more.

He was speaking at a press parley announcing the store opening.

Mr Burns noted that the new store is aimed at offering discerning customers in Nigeria a delightful experience as obtains in its other stores across the world.

“It also marks our foray into the Nigerian economy, which we recognise has tremendous growth potential. It is, therefore, a perfect avenue for us to share our commitment to excellence, a sense of creativity, surprise and delight.”

In addition, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Limited, the official retail partner for Swarovski in Nigeria stated that ‘the same assurance of quality that Polo has been known for since inception has been brought to bear in our partnership with Swarovski.

Swarovski Store
watches

‘Therefore, jewellery lovers have a guarantee of authenticity and excellence.’

She said Mr Burns’ presence is a seal of originality that Swarovski Nigeria is a part of the global Swarovski family.

Swarovski Nigeria is a mono-brand store managed by POLO Limited; the premier luxury retailer in Nigeria.

The Polo Limited is the official retailers of premium luxury brands like Rolex, Chopard, Longines, Bovet, Mont Blanc to mention just a few.

