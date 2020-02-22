James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ to premiere in Nigeria

Related News

The latest James Bond movie franchise ‘No Time to Die’ will premiere in Nigeria for the first time in March.

Heineken, a leading beverage company in Nigeria announced that it would facilitate the movie’s premiere in Nigeria next month.

This was disclosed at a press conference held in Lagos on Friday.

Olaoluwa Babalola, the brand manager of Heineken Nigeria, said the brand is delighted to bring the most premium franchise in the movie industry, James Bond, to Nigeria.

Mr Babalola said the brand would partner with the British High Commission to bring James Bond to Nigeria.

It, is, however, not certain if Daniel Craig, the fictional M16 agent, would grace the premiere in March.

‘No time to die’, which is Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond, will be released worldwide on April 2.

Craig stars alongside Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Léa Seydoux in the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed film.

According to The Sunday Times, all plans for a Beijing premiere and a tour of a few Chinese cities have been indefinitely suspended due to the country’s struggle to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, talking fashion, Mr Babalola said the brand hopes to unveil a lot of fashion trends this year.

“This year, we are extending the Lagos Fashion Week to other cities, with Abuja part of the stable, and also hold the second edition of the Design Fashion Africa.

“Heineken has expanded the fashion class by bringing in the Design Fashion Africa (DFA) in 2019, in addition to the Lagos Fashion Week (LFW) that we have done for the last five years.”

Sarah Agha, the Portfolio Manager, Heineken Nigeria, also added that as part of its 2020 plans, the brand aims to set fashion trends and develop raw talents.

While referencing the 2019 edition of DFA, Mrs Agha said the brand focused on people who have designed but have not had any chance to showcase their works in a professional way.

This year’s edition of DFA would also focus on raw talents in the fashion industry, she said.

“For this year, our mission is clear and that is to bring the best of entertainment. We will also tap in on resourceful talents in the fashion industry.”

Mrs Agha said Heineken would set the templates for fashion in 2020 so those who seek to upgrade their fashion can look up to the brand.

“Nigerians are stylish, there are a lot of creative people here and that is why we are investing heavily in the fashion industry and the creative space,” she said.

In addition to the fashion and entertainment plans of the brand, the brand said it is set to increase its partnerships with sports league in the world and bring more international matches to Nigeria.