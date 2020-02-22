Premium Times journalist ties knot with childhood sweetheart

Related News

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Nasir Ayitogo, tied the knot last week with his childhood sweetheart, Naziha Othman, at An-Noor Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The couple were wedded, last week Friday, in an Islamic marriage. The bridegroom and some of his family members and close friends, presented the ‘mahr’ (Islamic bride price) to the bride’s family.

Afterwards, they held the ‘Budan kai’ (the unveiling of the bride)— a colourful Hausa engagement ceremony at the groom’s residence in Foreign Affairs Quarters, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The bride, 23, is a final year student of computer science at Nile University, Abuja. A passionate tech savvy student, Naziha’s leanings are in programming and software development.

She is the daughter of Mairo and Sheu Othman of Nasarawa State.

Also from the same state,the groom, 28, has been covering the National Assembly for PREMIUM TIMES since 2016. He graduated from Nasarawa State University where he bagged both Bachelors and Masters degrees in Mass Communication. He is the son of Zuwaira and Zakari Ayitogo.

The groom told PREMIUM TIMES that his bride possessed all the qualities he wanted in a wife.

“She’s very gentle, soft spoken and respectful. These are the endearing qualities I found irresistible to not love her, ” he said.

In a separate interview, the bride described her husband as the heavenly made man of her dreams.

“He’s understanding, he is everything I want in a man and most important is that he completes me, ”she told PREMIUM TIMES.

‘Childhood dreams turn reality’

Though five years apart, the couple had been childhood sweethearts. Their families have been friends for a long time.

They had enjoyed each other’s company and it was “only natural” for their love to blossom.

The groom, Mr Ayitogo, said, “Right from growing up together, I’ve always enjoyed every moment with her. We came from the same local government—Keanan— our houses aren’t far from each other.

“I’ve always admired her character; she’s amazing, highly dependable, beautiful, patient and above all, intelligent.”

Proposal

Asked to share their proposal story, the couple said it was done the Islamic way, with the groom’s family presenting their son’s proposal to the bride’s family.

“Though love isn’t perfect, ours is a fairy tale with a beautiful end. I’m elated it’s the happily-ever-after story; I’m less concerned about the way the proposal went,” the bride said.

“Moreso, it’s the Islamic way, the best I could ever have dreamt of!”