Premium Times journalist ties knot with childhood sweetheart

The couple
The couple

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Nasir Ayitogo, tied the knot last week with his childhood sweetheart, Naziha Othman, at An-Noor Mosque, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The couple were wedded, last week Friday, in an Islamic marriage. The bridegroom and some of his family members and close friends, presented the ‘mahr’ (Islamic bride price) to the bride’s family.

Afterwards, they held the ‘Budan kai’ (the unveiling of the bride)— a colourful Hausa engagement ceremony at the groom’s residence in Foreign Affairs Quarters, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The bride, 23, is a final year student of computer science at Nile University, Abuja. A passionate tech savvy student, Naziha’s leanings are in programming and software development.

She is the daughter of Mairo and Sheu Othman of Nasarawa State.

Also from the same state,the groom, 28, has been covering the National Assembly for PREMIUM TIMES since 2016. He graduated from Nasarawa State University where he bagged both Bachelors and Masters degrees in Mass Communication. He is the son of Zuwaira and Zakari Ayitogo.

The groom told PREMIUM TIMES that his bride possessed all the qualities he wanted in a wife.

“She’s very gentle, soft spoken and respectful. These are the endearing qualities I found irresistible to not love her, ” he said.

In a separate interview, the bride described her husband as the heavenly made man of her dreams.

PREMIUM TIMES family with bride and groom
PREMIUM TIMES family with bride and groom

“He’s understanding, he is everything I want in a man and most important is that he completes me, ”she told PREMIUM TIMES.

‘Childhood dreams turn reality’

Though five years apart, the couple had been childhood sweethearts. Their families have been friends for a long time.

They had enjoyed each other’s company and it was “only natural” for their love to blossom.

Groom with Mohammed Lere, PT Hausa Editor.
Groom with Mohammed Lere, PT Hausa Editor.

The groom, Mr Ayitogo, said, “Right from growing up together, I’ve always enjoyed every moment with her. We came from the same local government—Keanan— our houses aren’t far from each other.

Groom and friends
Groom and friends

“I’ve always admired her character; she’s amazing, highly dependable, beautiful, patient and above all, intelligent.”

Proposal

Asked to share their proposal story, the couple said it was done the Islamic way, with the groom’s family presenting their son’s proposal to the bride’s family.

Groom and friends
Groom and friends

“Though love isn’t perfect, ours is a fairy tale with a beautiful end. I’m elated it’s the happily-ever-after story; I’m less concerned about the way the proposal went,” the bride said.

“Moreso, it’s the Islamic way, the best I could ever have dreamt of!”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.