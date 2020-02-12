Six ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day as single

Related News

Valentine’s Day has always been touted as a day for romance and lovebirds. With several Valentine’s Day marketing campaigns targeted at lovers already flying around, it takes a strong-willed single to overlook them.

But there’s cheering news. The fact that you find yourself single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you can’t make the best of the day.

This article will show you six unique ways you can enjoy the day devoid of any ‘oppression’.

NETFLIX and Chill

Another Valentine’s day is here and there’s no better way to kick start it than by watching your favourite romantic shows and movies.

To save yourself a lot of unnecessary tension and oppression, going to the cinemas on Valentine’s Day might not be a good idea for obvious reasons. Instead, cozy up under a comfy blanket and watch some classics on NETFLIX.

Rethink your perception of Valentine’s Day

Whoever said Valentine’s Day is meant for lovers alone? The fact that you are not dating anyone at the moment does not mean that your life should come to grinding halt.

Now, more than ever, use this period of your life to reevaluate your past relationships and what your dream relationship or marriage should be.

Love does not have to be between lovers alone. So, do yourself a favour this Valentine’s Day and enjoy it by showing love to people who need love around you.

Spend the day with your family

There is absolutely nothing greater in the world than your family. So having the support of your family and loved ones this period is everything and more.

If your closest friends are hitched and would be unavailable to hang out with you on Valentine’s Day, don’t forget that your family will always be there for you.

Having the support and the love of your family is irreplaceable. Don’t take these connections for granted so make sure you celebrate them on Valentine’s Day and every day.

A spa date is always a good idea

This Valentine’s Day affords you that perfect opportunity to go on a solo spa date or with friends. If you are not really into spas, you may consider other fun activities like taking dance or yoga classes.

The point is to take some time for self-care because that is symbolic of love too.

Go out with the “boys or girls”

Being single is no crime or an excuse to be forlorn or depressed on Valentine’s Day.

The day is a good time to go hang out with the boys or girls as the case might be.

You can go on a karaoke date with your close pals, go watch a football match or even host them in your home. One thing is for sure: it is going to be an interesting night filled with genuine heartfelt laughter and great memories.

Dress up just because…

Go ahead and take a notch higher. It is Valentine’s Day after all, put your best foot forward by stepping out in your best outfit.

If you are female, you are allowed to turn heads by donning a pretty red number or any colour that would make you feel like a princess.

If you feel you have to go out on a date on Valentine’s Day or be with someone else before you can dress up, well you’re missing the point. Love yourself!