(PHOTOS) Nigerian woman in her 60s weds for first time

The Couple
The Couple (PHOTO CREDIT: Nneka Isaac-Moses)

A Nigerian woman, Augustina Nwatoka, who is in her 60s, got married for the first time in Anambra State on Saturday.

The groom, Mr Nweke, a widower, said he chose his wife because of her good character.

The newlyweds hail from Anambra State.

Mr. Okeke is a Lagos-based businessman while his new bride works in Anambra State.

Their wedding held at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Enugukwu, Anambra State.

It was the talk of the town.

The ceremony was witnessed by friends, family members, and other well-wishers.

According to culture and tourism enthusiast, Nneka Isaac-Moses, who shared the news on social media, the bride is loved by everyone in the family.

Isaac-Moses said the bride who is fondly called aunt Nwatoka is related to her husband and has always been there for her younger relatives.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “She’s in her 60’s and got married just yesterday for the very first time! Yes!! Isaac and I had to dash back to the village in Anambra state to witness the most beautiful wedding of this century!

“Aunt Nwatoka, as she’s fondly called, was literarily swept off her. Having found happiness, the groom who lost his first wife many years ago is giving himself another chance. And who would have thought that our dear Aunt Augustina Nwatoka at her age will ever be married! God is awesome. God is merciful. He never gives up on His children so, be positive as this year will not pass you by,” she added.

Check out photos from the event below.

The couple flanked by Isaac and Nneka Moses (PHOTO CREDIT: Nneka Isaac-Moses)
The Bride (PHOTO CREDIT: Nneka Isaac-Moses)

The couple (PHOTO CREDIT: Nneka Isaac-Moses)
the happy couple (PHOTO CREDIT: Nneka Isaac-Moses)

