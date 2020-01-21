Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Gedoni Ekpata, has been appointed as a Special Adviser to Cross State Governor, Ben Ayade.
Mr Ekpata was appointed as the special adviser on ”garment factory and branding.’
A statement released by the Cross River State Governor’s media aide, Christian Ita, also announced other appointments.
”The state governor, His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade has approved the following appointments:
1. Dakwan Elizabeth Bambu- Special Adviser, Valas Vegas
2. Emmanuel Bepe- Special Adviser, Executive Protocol
3. Rosemary Tutu Ekeng- DG, Investment Promotion
4. Erasmus Ekpang- Special Assistant, Waste Management
5. Gedoni Ekpata- Special Assistant, Garment Factory and Branding
6. Hon. Florence Inyang
The appointments are with immediate effect.”
Mr Ekpata is a fashion entrepreneur who likes to keep it simple with a dash of sophistication.
The 31-year-old enjoys basketball, soccer, taking walks and cleaning the house.
His other talents include writing poetry and drawing portraits with pencil.
Until his appointment, he was a housemate on Big Brother Nigeria 4, аlѕо knоwn аѕ Віg Вrоthеr Nаіја: Рерреr Dеm, thе fоurth ѕеаѕоn оf thе Nіgеrіаn vеrѕіоn оf thе rеаlіtу ѕhоw Віg Вrоthеr.
Рrоduсеd bу thе аwаrd-wіnnіng Ѕоuth Аfrісаn рrоduсtіоn соmраnу, Осhеr Моvіng Рісturеѕ аnd lаunсhеd оn DЅtv сhаnnеl 198 оn Јunе 30, 2019, eх-Ноuѕеmаtе Еbukа Оbі-Uсhеndu frоm thе fіrѕt ѕеаѕоn іѕ ѕtіll thе рrеѕеntеr.
Тhе last wіnnеr won рrіzеѕ wоrth ₦60 mіllіоn.