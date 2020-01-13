Two weeks after wedding, husband discovers ‘wife’ is a man

Related News

Two weeks after his wedding, a Ugandan man, Mohammed Mutumba, has just discovered that his supposed wife is a man, Daily Monitor has reported.

Mr Mutumba, who is the Imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District, Uganda, has been suspended from his clerical work after unknowingly wedding a fellow man in Islamic culture.

He was suspended as investigations into the shocking incident commenced.

According to regional Kadhi Sheikh Abdul Noor Kakande, the move to suspend the 27-year-old is aimed at preserving the integrity of the faith.

Mr Mutumba exchanged vows with Swabullah Nabukeera a fortnight ago after meeting at the Kyampisi mosque.

However, two weeks into their union, the couple is reported not to have gotten intimate as the supposed bride claimed that she was on her period.

Mr Mutumba also said they were not intimate before the marriage.

According to Daily monitor, during the waiting period, Mutumba’s neighbour accused his newly-wedded wife of jumping over a wall separating their houses and stealing clothes and a television set.

The matter was reported to the police.

Kayunga District criminal investigations officer, Isaac Mugera, told Daily Monitor that Nabukeera was wearing a hijab and sandals when apprehended.

“It was when he was being searched by a female officer that the suspect had stacked clothes in the bra to hoodwink that they were breasts. On further search, we discovered that the suspect had male genitals,” said Mr. Mugera.

READ ALSO:

During interrogations, Nabukeera revealed that his real name is Richard Tumushabe and that he duped Mutumba so as to get his money. He was charged with impersonation, theft and obtaining goods by false pretense.

Nabukeera’s alleged aunt was also arrested.

She admitted that Mr Mutumba had paid dowry including two goats, two bags of sugar, a carton of salt and a Koran.

She claimed that she did not know her ‘niece’ was male as she got to know him when he was already an adult.