PHOTOS: Targeting new record, Linda Ikeji’s sister weds with 200 bridesmaids

Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra on Saturday tied the knot with beau, Arinze, and 200 bridesmaids on her bridal train.

The wedding held at the Landmark event center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In late 2019, the bride announced that she was attempting to break a Guinness world record of the “most bridesmaids to one bride’’.

She also claimed to have to have submitted an application to break the record.

But the Guinness world record website is yet to update its records as at press time.

The current record holder is an American, Tina Ackles, who had 168 bridesmaids at her wedding.

The wedding took place at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa in Florida, U.S. on April 18, 2015.

Sandra’s bridesmaids comprised of her friends, family members and models signed on to her agency, Black Dove Models.

The couple held their traditional marriage on December 29, 2019, in Nkwerre, Imo state