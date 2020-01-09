Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘step back’ divides Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Independent]

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shocked the world on Wednesday night when they announced their plans to “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children while Meghan was previously famous for her role in the popular American television legal drama, ‘Suits’.

The announcement has sent Twitter into a frenzy with #Meghan and #Megxit topping Twitter trends in Nigeria and worldwide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will step back as “senior” royals and work to become financially independent on their official Instagram account on Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

In the statement, the royal couple also said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America while “continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages”.

In the statement on their Instagram account, the couple said they plan to “work to become financially independent” by “starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The announcement appeared to have taken the rest of the royal family by surprise, with a spokesperson for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, issuing a short statement.

It read, “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through”.

Harry’s announcement has been compared to Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936 in order to marry twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson.

During an ITV documentary last year, Meghan admitted motherhood was a “struggle” due to intense interest from the media. Also, in October, Harry revealed that he and his older brother William were on “different paths” and admitted tension in their relationship.

The couple recently launched legal action against British tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, for alleged invasion of privacy over a letter from the duchess to her father.

Here are some Twitter reactions

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.