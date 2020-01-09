Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘step back’ divides Twitter

Related News

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shocked the world on Wednesday night when they announced their plans to “step back” as senior members of the royal family.

Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children while Meghan was previously famous for her role in the popular American television legal drama, ‘Suits’.

The announcement has sent Twitter into a frenzy with #Meghan and #Megxit topping Twitter trends in Nigeria and worldwide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will step back as “senior” royals and work to become financially independent on their official Instagram account on Wednesday night.

In the statement, the royal couple also said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America while “continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages”.

In the statement on their Instagram account, the couple said they plan to “work to become financially independent” by “starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The announcement appeared to have taken the rest of the royal family by surprise, with a spokesperson for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, issuing a short statement.

It read, “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through”.

Harry’s announcement has been compared to Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936 in order to marry twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson.

During an ITV documentary last year, Meghan admitted motherhood was a “struggle” due to intense interest from the media. Also, in October, Harry revealed that he and his older brother William were on “different paths” and admitted tension in their relationship.

The couple recently launched legal action against British tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, for alleged invasion of privacy over a letter from the duchess to her father.

Here are some Twitter reactions

UK Press: What are Meghan and Harry complaining about? We treat all members of the Royal Family fairly.

Also UK Press: pic.twitter.com/ZZthNJZOBw — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 9, 2020

Just perusing through the wonderful new Sussexroyal website and it stated that Meghan's September British Vogue September issue became the fastest selling issue in Vogue's 104 year history, and also the best selling issue of the last decade. All I can say is go Meghan. — David Fuller (@Axeyman) January 9, 2020

Princess Diana: I do things differently, I don't go by the book. This is the same thing Prince Harry is doing.#Megxit Meghan Royal William pic.twitter.com/atNyDtUrrO — WendyM (@Wendy_Mothata) January 9, 2020

Princess Diana ❤️ is a happy woman ,Thanks to Meghan and Harry doing the unthinkable. pic.twitter.com/pVYcy3vRtq — KabarakFinest001 (@KabarakFinest01) January 9, 2020

The moment I realised that Meghan and Harry wouldn’t work out. ⬇️😀#insidethenews pic.twitter.com/bf6RuFC03L — 🥀 Jocksaphrenia 🥀 (@Steve_McQueen66) January 9, 2020