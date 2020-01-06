Harmattan: Expert advocates regular fluid, fruits, vegetables intake

A medical practitioner, Charles Olarinoye, has advocated intake of more fluid, fruits and vegetables to get hydrated during the harmattan season.

Mr Olarinoye of Adeoye Memorial Hospital, Ilorin, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

He said it was important to keep the body hydrated to prevent dry skin, dry lips and dry mouth in this period.

He said it was more advisable to avoid soft drinks or carbonated drinks as they made the body more dehydrated.

“Fruits help to keep the body nourished while vegetables help to boost immune system.

“Endeavour to keep your body moisturised by using good moisturising lotions.

“It is more advisable to embrace drinking of water, not carbonated drinks. Holding a bottle of water with you everywhere will remind you to always drink water,” Mr Olarinoye said.

The medical expert said people who have allergies should always keep warm and avoid dust as much as possible.

“Asthmatic patients need to have their inhalers with them every time to avoid possible attacks. Wear thick clothes to avoid exposure and avoid dust as much as possible,” Mr Olarinoye said.

He, however, noted that victims of nose bleeding should not panic as it was not a big deal.

“Just try and breath through your mouth for few minutes after pinching the soft parts of the nose lightly,” Mr Olarinoye said.

(NAN)

