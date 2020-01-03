VIDEO: Ooni of Ife gets stuck in elevator of Lagos hotel

Ooni of Ife (Photo Credit: Newsdiaryonline)
There was a mild drama at the Lagos Continental Hotel on Thursday night when the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, got stuck in one of the elevators.

The monarch had gone there to see the ‘Queen Moremi’ stage play which held at the hotel.

The Ooni is one of the Executive Producers of the stage production.

He was there in the company of his queen, and other members of his entourage.

His team could be seen making frantic calls for the staff of the hotel to come to his rescue.

The panic was palpable as evident in a viral video that found its way to Twitter on Friday.

After nearly 15 minutes of yelling and frantic efforts from the monarch’s entourage, he was eventually evacuated from the elevator through the basement.

While speaking on his experience, the monarch said they were held in the elevator for almost 30 minuted during which there was “no help from anybody.”

Check out the video shared by Gidifeednews below.

