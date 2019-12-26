BBNaija ex-Housemates, Khafi, Gedoni engaged

BBNaija ex-Housemates, Khafi, Gedoni engaged. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram handle of Khafi]
Big Brother ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata, are engaged.

The lovebirds who met on the fourth season of the Big Brother Naija house got engaged two months after the reality show ended.

The fourth season premiered on June 30 and ended on October 6.

Khafi was evicted from the show on September 15 while Gedoni got booted out first on August 25.

Gedoni popped the question in Cape Verde where they are currently holidaying.

Khafi described her engagement with Gedoni as her best Christmas gift.

Khafi, an ex-MET police officer, announced the good news on her Instagram page Thursday with a photo of them locked in an embrace while holding a piece of paper on which read, “I said Yes”.

The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija show, where they developed interests in each other.

Their affair in the Big Brother house was controversial. It also became one of the most talked topics during and after the show.

After the show ended, Gedoni assured fans in an interview that his relationship with Khafi is beyond the show.

The reality TV star said, “I see a future with Khafi outside the house. I don’t know how she feels but this is my thought. She is a keeper.”

Khafi, confirmed her relationship with Gedoni in October and described him as the salt of her life.

Meanwhile, fellow ex-housemates like Elozonam, Esther, Tuoyo, Enkay and the Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, have all congratulated the couple.

The lovers seem to be following the footsteps of Season Three housemates, Bam Bam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Adenibuyan) who tied the knots in September.
They dated for a year.

