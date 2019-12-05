Emmanuela, ‘Aiyetoro’, others top 2019 most-watched YouTube videos in Nigeria

Related News

YouTube on Thursday released ‘YouTube Rewind’, which celebrates the biggest moments on YouTube from 2019.

According to YouTube, the top trending videos in Nigeria for 2019 reflect the nation’s love of sports and entertainment.

The top three trending videos in Nigeria are ‘Commander’ by Mark Angel Comedy, ‘Aiyetoro’ episode 1 by Scene One TV and UEFA Champions League (Liverpool vs Barcelona) highlights by SuperSport.

Beyond the affinity for entertainment and sports, the 2019 list also revealed that Nigerians are turning to YouTube to keep up with trending news stories.

The BBC Africa Documentary ‘Sex for Grades Undercover’ and Ynaija’s interview with celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, also made the list.

YouTube also released the list of top trending music videos for the year.

Topping the list is the official video of Zlatan and Burna Boy – ‘Killin Dem’.

The official ‘Blow My Mind’ video by Davido featuring Chris Brown, and Rudeboys’ ‘Reason With Me’ official video also made the cut.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more.

YouTube Rewind brings together the biggest viral videos featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, mainstream, and current affairs personalities.

The rewind video also features a montage of clips from the top videos, channels and moments of the year set to a soundtrack from powerhouse artistes Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

The latest music release from Glass Animals, featuring artists on the rise, Denzel Curry also, serve as a soundtrack on the list.

Top 15 Videos watched in Nigeria in 2019, excluding major music labels are

1-Mark Angel Comedy – COMMANDER (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)

2-Sceneone TV – Aiyetoro Town Episode 1- UPGRADE

3-Supersport – UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights

4-GhenGhenJokes – INTERVIEW (ATIKU OR BUHARI)

5-Xploit Comedy – The Spirit of Stinginess (Xploit comedy)

6-AyoAjewole Woliagba-YPM – SUNDAY TO REMEMBER – Full Video (WOLI AGBA)

7-Official Broda Shaggi – THE PROPHET (full video) #brodashaggi

8-Kyinkyinaa Twan Comedy – AM PROFESSIONAL MECHANIC

9 BBC News Africa – Sex for Grades: undercover inside Nigerian and Ghanaian universities

10 Kenny Blaq – THE AFRICAN PRAISE EXPERIENCE 2019

11 Big Brother Naija – Finale: And Mercy Wins

12. Splendid TV – MAD OVER YOU EPISODE 4

13. RÉvsVEVO – POCO DANCE TUTORIAL – HOW TO DO THE POCO DANCE

14. Chop Daily – How To Zanku Part 2

15. Ynaija – How I Met Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and The First Rape – Busola Dakolo | Part 1#With Chude

Top 15 Music Videos watched by Nigerians

1. Zlatan x Burna Boy – Killin Dem (Official Music Video) OnASpaceship

2. Davido x Chris Brown – Blow My Mind (Official Video)

3. Rudeboy – Reason With Me [Official Video]

4. Naira Marley x Zlatan – Am I A Yahoo Boy (Official Video)

5. Kizz Daniel – MADU (Official Video)

6. Naira Marley – Soapy [Official Video]

7. Teni – Uyo Meyo (Official Video)

8. Benson Ken – Is back with a Powerful Worship Medley – Talent Hunt 9.

9. Adekunle Gold x Simi – Promise (Official Video)

10. Rema – Dumebi ( Official Music Video )

11. Rudeboy – Double Double [Official Video] ft. Olamide, Phyno

12. Fireboy DML – JEALOUS (Official Music video)

13. Larry Gaaga x Wizkid – Low

14. Timaya – Balance (Official Video)

15. Teni – Power Rangers (Official Video)