Wedding: Desmond Ike and Miriam Keyamo wed in Lagos

When Desmond Ike and Miriam Keyamo met for the first time at a law firm in Lagos in 2017, a relationship was the last thing on their minds.

“When we met at Festus Keyamo Chambers where I work, little did I know we were going to date; how much more marry. Everything happened like a joke and so fast,” the bride said.

At the time, the groom managed a popular singer, Harrison Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong.

Following Harrysong’s controversial departure from Five Star Music, Desmond (the groom) engaged the legal services of Keyamo’s chambers for his client.

The groom, a journalist and entertainment entrepreneur, met his wife during one of numerous visits to the law firm.

After courting for 10 months, the couple tied the knot at Decorium Event Centre, Oregun, in Lagos on Saturday.

The star-studded wedding was graced by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who is the bride’s older brother.

Popular singers, Muma Gee and Harrysong, also attended the wedding.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the wedding reception, the groom said their love story is unique because they dated, courted and wedded in less than a year.

Their love story

When asked to share their love story, the bride said, it still feels surreal.

“After our first meeting three years ago, we got talking occasionally until August last year, 2018, when I was prepping for my final year exams. He was there, always checking up on me. He became more serious than usual. All I was thinking was, “this checking up no normal oh, this guy should not try to toast me at all. In fact, I go just friend-zone am.

“Desmond is actually a very shy person and so he does not know how to play with words except in writing where he does it better. But in this case, he had to express his feelings to me through the phone which was slightly cumbersome for him. Again I took him less seriously.”

The bride said she did not take him seriously because she was being careful.

“I didn’t want to go into another fruitless relationship, given my past experience. But hey! I was already falling in love with him. He was just persistent and that got me,” she said.

According to the couple, as time went by, it became evident that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

This is why the groom didn’t hesitate to pop the question at an intimate gathering.

“Despite being friends for more than two years, we formally kicked off our relationship in January 2019 and precisely on April 14, 2019, at a private event held in Festac Town, Lagos, right in the company of a few of her very close allies, including her older brother Gideon Keyamo, I proposed to her and I got the big YES! Which meant a lot to me,” the groom said.

And how many children do they plan to have? “God willing, Miriam and I plan to have three kids; two boys and a girl (preferably a set of twins),” the groom said amidst laughter.