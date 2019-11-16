INTERVIEW: Why Nigerian fabrics are popular among American designers — Celebrity stylist, Law Roach

Related News

Law Roach, also known as the Image Architect, is one of America’s most celebrated celebrity stylists. He is responsible for the style transformation of legendary superstar Celine Dion and Hollywood starlet Zendaya. He started his career in the fashion industry, selling vintage clothes from the trunk of his car.

His network of clients now includes A-list celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Tiffany Haddish, and many more.

PREMIUM TIMES interviewed him shortly after his masterclass at the GTBank Fashion Weekend where he discussed Image Architecture and much more.

PT: Tell us about first introduction to the world of fashion?

Law: I think my first introduction to fashion was actually my grandmother. Attending church with my grandmother was such a delight for me especially on Sunday mornings. It was such a process. Watching her make-up, dress up, wear her shoes, hat and jewelry were so interesting. So I think me watching that entire process really made me obsessed with the art form of being a woman which encompasses fashion.

PT: Why did you choose to go into fashion?

Law: I think fashion chose me because fashion was the only thing I was ever really interested in. It was the only thing I was ever good at and it just made me happy. So, I just started to like go out to try if I can be successful and make it and by the grace of God I have.

PT: You started out by selling vintage items from your car.

Law: It so amazing. I mean my transition to becoming who I am today. I met Zendaya and then one day Kanye West came into the store just randomly and where I stocked some of my vintage items and picked some stuff and the news travelled all over the world. So a lot of stylists started to come around so when I sighted that they were making a living out of it; it seemed like they were happy. I felt like I could do it too so that was how we started the transition.

PT: What is it like working with some of the biggest stars like Celine Dion and others?

Law: It was funny that I hadn’t dreamt of a dream that big so when I Celine Dion called and asked to meet me and again work with me, it was incredible. I approach push everybody the same way and that is why I am really happy and grateful and honoured that they choose me. It was incredible because she is such a huge star and she is such an icon. So to be close with her, work with her and know her on a personal level was probably incredible.

PT: So what other stars have you styled, do you currently styled?

Law: Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Tiffany Haddish, and many more.

PT: How come you have not transitioned from being a stylist to being a designer?