PHOTOS: Street fashion on display at 2019 GTBank Fashion Week

Top African designers showcased their best designs at the GTB Fashion Weekend which commenced on Saturday at the GTCentre, Oniru Estate, Lagos.

The consumer-focused fair and free business platform succeeded in showcasing some of Africa’s finest designs to a global audience.

Attendees at the fashion weekend were treated to an exciting collection of fashion moments like fashion and entrepreneurial master classes as well as fashion retails.

The classes were facilitated by renowned fashion experts while the enthralling runway shows as well as a craft village made the event a hit.

Some of the runway designers at the event included Odio Mimonet, Mantsho, Haus of Stone, Style Temple, Tzar Studios, and Thula Sindi.

Others are Viviers, Imane Ayissi, ThreeasFour and Nkwo among others.

Here are some standout street styles PREMIUM TIMES captured at the GTB Fashion Week which ended on Sunday.
