Top chefs, nutritionist begin search for Nigeria’s best “Street food”

Top Nigerian chefs, Etteh Assam and Adetomi Imoteda, and a nutritionist, Adedamola Ladejobi, are on the search for Nigeria’s best street food.

The trio hope to accomplish this task through a televised and digitally transmitted docu-reality series tagged “Street Foodz Naija”.

The show would showcase the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies and the brains behind them.

Mr Assam, widely known as Chef Etteh, leads the team expected to give a professional edge to the choice of contestants and eventual winner.

Chef Etteh, a top street food and grill chef with over 18 years experience, will be assisted by Chef Imoteda.

The latter, who is a Nigerian Chef and co-owner of ‘Eko Street Eat’, will be joined by Adedamola Ladejobi.

The new docu-series intends to showcase the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies and award the winner one million Naira cash prize.

Shedding light on the initiative, Imoteda noted that the show will provide an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s street cuisine to the world.

He said, “Gelato and Shawarma, which has become so popular in Nigeria are street foods that were made prominent by their country of origin. This show will promote our indigenous street foods and encourage vendors to put a globally accepted feel to the outlook of their foods made on the street.”

The docu-series is produced by FoodBayTV, an arm of Olufemi Ogundoro’s Maxima Media Group.

The process

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the show launch in Lagos on Saturday, Mr Ogundoro revealed the process for the reality TV show saying all entries are professionally handled by the judges

“Our judges have taken time to go through every entry, the contestants were chosen purely on merit and based on the potential to give our local street foods culinary recognition in the ‘glocal’ Food Space.

Nutritionist Adedomola Ladejobi is one of the judges of Streetz Food

“We are truly excited to embark on this journey with Devon Kings, and I believe it’s also important to note that it’s the first of its kind in Africa. This is all in a bid to ensure that we change the food narrative in Nigeria and put the African food on the world food map,” he said.

A total of 13 candidates were shortlisted from the call for the entry process. As the show progresses, the shortlisted contestants will share their food stories, their journey, and the uniqueness of their business.

The audience will then vote for the best story over the next 13 weeks, from which the top seven contestants will be chosen.

These seven would then face a series of trials known as “street credibility tests”.

The contestants will then move on to the semi-finals and the grand finale. The finale will hold at the Street Food Festival, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The maiden edition will involve productions across four cities: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Abuja.

The docu-series will be aired over 13 weeks on six major terrestrial TV platforms across Nigeria. The winner will emerge at the Street Food Festival finale.