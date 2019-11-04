BBNaija’s Khafi says London Met asked her to resume

Related News

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem, says the London Metropolitan Police have asked her to resume after her participation in the reality show, the Mirror UK is reporting.

The newspaper quoted Khafi as saying she is returning to her beat after meeting with her superiors two weeks ago.

She said, “Work has been really great, we’ve been speaking and communicating, they asked me when I’d be coming back to work. I’m not sure when I’m going to go back yet I want to get back as soon as possible, I’m passionate about keeping London safer.”

Khafi was said to have caused outrage among Met senior officers by appearing on the Big Brother Naija show without permission.

It was reported that the reality star had asked for permission to appear in the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija show but was denied and that she had chosen to accept a place in the house “without authority.”

The officers were also said to have felt embarrassed when Kaffy allegedly had sex on screen with fellow contestant, Ekpata Gedoni.

But the organisers denied that it happened.

The 29-year-old reality star said that she tried to get approval from her bosses, but they did not get back to her.

She said, “I started to ask what the procedure is, what I would do, I thought I might actually get into the show.

“I wanted to do everything by the book even though I didn’t know if I was in the show or not.

“I spoke to as many people as I was told to. I was told to go to my commander; I explained the situation, I told him I wanted time off — three months off work and the reason was that I might get on Big Brother.”

Addressing her controversial romp under the sheets with Gedoni, Kaffy said she did not sleep with the housemate.

She, however, confirmed that they are both in a relationship, saying, “We are still together now.”

Kaffy, from Ekiti State, was pictured alongside Commissioner Cressida Dick when the Met celebrated 100 years of women in the force last November.

Khafi joined the force as a police constable in 2015.