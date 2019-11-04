WEDDING: Samson Ayeni & Omolara Ogundipe tie the knot in Lagos

Related News

Samson Ayeni and Omolara Ogundipe recently tied the knot at The Word Bible Church, Ketu, Lagos.

They also held a colourful engagement ceremony at Owutu-Isawo road, Agric bus stop, Ikorodu Lagos.

The bride, 29, works as a Bank Teller at an Access Bank branch in Lekki, Lagos. She graduated from the Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State and received an accounting degree.

She is the daughter of Titilayo Ogundipe and Abolaji Ogundipe of Ogun State.

The groom, Samson Ayeni, 31, is a Station Manager at a retail and supply outfit in Lagos. He graduated from the Lagos State University where he bagged a degree in Banking and Finance. He is the son of Felicia Ayeni and Samuel Ayeni of Osun State.

The groom told PREMIUM TIMES that his bride possessed all the qualities he required in a lady.

”She is slim, beautiful, trustworthy, loyal and loving. I knew she was the right one for me because I found it easy to talk to her about anything and everything, ” he said.

Love Story

The couple met in 2010 at a First Bank branch in Lagos where the bride worked as an intern. They subsequently dated for nine years.

To many, nine years might seem like forever but the lovers said all that mattered was the fact they enjoyed each others company.

The groom, Samson Ayeni, said, ”It was not easy as we had a whole lot of ups and downs but we never let go of our friendship. We are also quick to apologise to each other and never allowed a third party into our relationship. My wife and I are in this together and committed to make it work.”

Proposal

Asked to share their proposal story, the bride’s face lit up in a smile.

Omolara Ogundipe said, ”He proposed to me at the Maryland mall in Lagos where we went to watch the movie ’ The Wedding Party ’ Part 1 with our friends. I agreed to marry him because he is free-minded and always after anything that will make me happy. He is also kind, handsome and adorable.”

The couple are honeymooning at a private resort in Lagos.