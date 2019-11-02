Naira Marley’s lewd tweet, Linda Ikeji’s mansion, other entertainment stories last week

Related News

Here are some trending entertainment stories from last week

Naira Marley’s lewd tweet

Controversial singer, Naira Marley, has clapped back at a Chief Superintendent of Police, Badmus Opetodolapo, after she called him a “delinquent and unproductive dead duck”.

It all began after the “Soapy” crooner posted a series of tweets that many found to be inappropriate. He said, “Having a big booty is better than having a Masters.”

The singer who has a history of verbally attacking his critics on social media, fired back in a cocky manner.

He wrote, “This Instagram police wants to have sex with me but she is really ugly.”

His response has got Nigerians talking.

Linda Ikeji’s mansion

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, has revealed that rats made her buy herself a house in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The blogger said this at an event tagged ‘Ghana Bloggers Summit’ which held in Ghana during the week.

“After rats chased me out of my sitting room one day, I said to myself, ‘I’m too rich to be sharing space with rats, goddammit!’.

“Two months later, I was living in a fresh, brand new home in Banana Island, Ikoyi,” she said

She also added that living in a rented apartment with her parents in Surulere, Lagos, forced her to rethink her financial state.

Street urchins attack Nkechi Blessing

Yoruba movie star, Nkechi Blessing, and her crew were attacked by street urchins, popularly known as area boys, at a movie set on Friday.

The incident took place at Harmony Estate, Ajah, Lagos State.

Nkechi, who was shooting a movie titled ‘Torera’, revealed this on Instagram.

“If you love me and you don’t want me dead, please send as many police officers to Harmony Estate in Lamgbasa now. Area boys are threatening to kill everyone on this set,” she pleaded.

She later posted a video showing her torn cloth and some criminal elements rough handling her.

Kim Oprah’s fake engagement

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, has debunked reports on her engagement to Jeff also of BB Naija fame.

Reports were rife on Wednesday night that the pair are engaged.

Kim debunked the report on Instagram saying, “This is so not true, is this how you guys post videos online without verification. I’m disappointed.

“It is all false, I’m not engaged to Jeff. I’m single and still searching; don’t spoil my market.”

BBNaija star, Cindy under fire for agreement breach

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cindy Okafor, has been accused of breaching her agreement with an online fashion dealer.

The fashion dealer, named Isabella Edem, called out the reality TV star for failing to acknowledge her brand after she allegedly received a free dress from the store in exchange for online promotion.

Shortly after the reality star took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her clad in a beautiful fringe dress, Edem, who runs ‘Beunique B’, a fashion store on Instagram, jumped on the comment section to vent her annoyance over the alleged breach of their agreement.

She claimed the BBNaija star refused to give her credit for the cloth by tagging and mentioning her brand as agreed.

She also claimed that she had contacted the celebrity on phone to correct the error “but Cindy had simply hissed and hung up on her”.

A few weeks after she her exit from BBNaija, another store owner, Megmario Empire, had accused her of posting a picture wearing their shoe without tagging the store for promotional purposes.