BBN ex housemate, Tacha, bags endorsement with GetFit

Ex housemate of 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBN) 4, `Pepper Dem’, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has signed on to GetFit Technologies as a brand ambassador for the illustrious fitness brand.

The popular Instagram slay queen and brand influencer made it to the 2019 Big Brother Naija Show, and her social media page has been growing since she was unveiled.

Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija house after a fight with Mercy, the winner of the show.

She is an Instagram Influencer and Video Blogger widely famous for putting a logo of Davido’s record label, DMW on her chest.

The reality star has steadily begun making her mark as an Influencer as her brand had become synonymous with the word “Sold out” due to the tenacity of her fan base, the Titans being one of her greatest weapons.

NAN reports that GetFit Technologies (@getfitng) is an indigenous, yet biggest fitness wearable brand in Nigeria that produces and distributes the highest quality walk-out kits in the international and Nigeria markets.

It was also one of the co-sponsors of just concluded Big Brother Nigeria Season 4.

GetFitNg also seeks to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle through its quality and comfortable range of products to bring back the confidence of young women & nursing mothers.

The brand also serves all gender and age, with rigorously examined and tested fitness wearable’s second to none (@getfitng).

