BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, announces purchase of duplex in Lekki

Related News

Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ said she has bought a four-bedroom flat apartment in Lekki, Lagos State.

The excited reality TV star, took to her Instagram page @official_mercyeke to share the good news, as well as a video captioned:

“I stepped out of the house today as a tenant and returned as a house owner.

“Thanks to Victoria Crest Home for making this possible.”

On the other-hand, she was accompanied by ex BBNaija housemate turned lover, Ike, as she received a key with the inscription “Just got our key” amidst friends and well-wishers.

Celebrity Uchechi Okonkwo has also served an update on Mercy’s new four-bedroom duplex which many people first thought was a gift.

According to Real Estate mogul, Kennedy Okonkwo’s wife, Mercy bought the four-bedroom duplex which she described as “the best decision”.

She wrote;

“Congratulations Babygirl, buying yourself a house, the best decision and I am super proud. Mercy Lambo on the 1000Landladies train and moving”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the ‘Queen of Highlights’ Mercy was crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday October 6, after 99 days in the house. She went home with N60 million worth of prizes.

Advertisement

NAN also reports that this winning makes Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.

The light-hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged the first runner up.

(NAN)