NAFEST 2019 ends, Plateau to host 2020 edition

As the 2019 National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) came to a close on Saturday in Benin, Edo State, Plateau State has been announced as the host for the 33rd edition in 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Segun Runsewe, made the announcement on Saturday at the grand finale of the weeklong cultural fiesta that ran from October 19 to 26.

Tagged ‘Edo 2019,’ this year’s edition of the festival, which was themed ‘Our Royalty, Our Pride’, recorded the participation of 30 states in cultural activities held in four centres across Benin City, including the Uniben Sports Complex, Oba’s Palace, the Benin Golf Course and the Akenzua Cultural Centre.

The grand finale culminated in performances of music, comedy and corals by both local and international participants, NAN reports.

The Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, commended delegates and guests for their contributions which culminated in the successful event.

Mr Osemwingie-Ero said that it was a historic feat for the state in hosting the festival for the first time and recording the highest number of state participation since its inception; saying “it will not be the last.”

“It has been a successful week, with Oba Ewuare II, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Obaseki’s support and presence. I thank everybody that made the festival a great success,” he said.

He highlighted the showcase of Nigeria’s cultural heritage to the world as part of the success of the festival.

Meanwhile, Rivers State emerged victorious as the overall best state in the festival, defeating the other 29 states that participated in the cultural fest.

While Ogun State won as the first runner-up, Edo and Bayelsa states were the joint second runner-up with Delta State emerging as the third runner-up and Oyo State, the fourth runner-up, after a 17-year break from the festival.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, declared the 32nd edition of NAFEST closed.