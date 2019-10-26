Facebook introduces news platform

Facebook
Facebook

The social media network, Facebook, says it is testing a “news tab” to “bring people closer to the stories that affect their lives.”

According to the organisation, Facebook News gives people more control over the stories they see, and the ability to explore a wider range of their news interests, directly within the Facebook app.

It also highlights the most relevant national stories of the day. News articles will continue to appear in News Feed as they do today.

According to Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships and Mona Sarantakos, Product Manager, the platform emphasised the critical role of journalism in sustaining democracy.

“Journalism plays a critical role in our democracy. When news is deeply-reported and well-sourced it gives people information they can rely on. When it’s not, we lose an essential tool for making good decisions.”

The platform is a dedicated place for news on Facebook, for now, ”to a subset of people in the U.S.” to give them more control over the stories they see, and the ability to explore a wider range of their news interests, directly within the Facebook app.

Facebook News will feature a wide range of content across four categories of publishers: general, topical, diverse and local news.

The company said it consulted at length with major publishers and surveyed more than 100,000 Facebook users to design the Facebook News initiative.

The News tab will emphasise stories about entertainment, health, business and sports, based on the interests that were reported in the survey of users.

Facebook said during the initial test, it will showcase local original reporting by surfacing local publications from the largest major metro areas across the country, beginning with New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington DC, Miami, Atlanta and Boston.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

”In the coming months, Facebook will include local news and community information tab, which recently expanded to over 6,000 US towns and cities,” it added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.