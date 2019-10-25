Google celebrates Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s on posthumous birthday

Related News

Tech giant, Google, on Friday created a doodle of the late Nigerian women’s rights activist and traditional aristocrat, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, on its search engine page.

Google said the gesture is to celebrate the late Nigerian icon who would have been 119 today.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google‘s homepages that commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and people.

Today’s Doodle illustrated by Nigerian-Italian guest artist, Diana Ejaita, celebrates a formidable leader who founded what many refer to as one of the most important social movements of the twentieth century.

Google said Ms Ejaita wove together Ransome-Kuti’s likeness with women whose lives she changed.

“The Berlin-based artist’s style of combining dramatic blacks and soft colours to show the strength of femininity aligns well with Ransome-Kuti’s powerful story, ” Google said on Friday.

Born on October 25 in 1900 in Abeokuta, the current capital of Ogun State, the former Frances Abigail Olufunmilayo Thomas grew up witnessing Great Britain consolidating control over Nigeria.

As the grandchild of a slave, she became one of the first girls to enroll in Abeokuta Grammar School, before traveling to Cheshire in England to continue her education.

By the time she returned home, she had dropped her birth names and preferred to speak Yoruba.

In 1932, Ransome-Kuti established the Abeokuta Ladies Club (ALC), fostering unity between educated women and poor market workers and setting up the first adult education programs for Nigerian women.

A trailblazer in many ways, Ransome-Kuti was also the first Nigerian woman to drive a car.

She was also the only woman in Nigeria’s 1947 delegation to London, which lodged a protest and set the nation on the path toward self-government.

As one of the few women elected to Nigeria’s house of chiefs, she was recognised for her advocacy work on behalf of women’s rights and education and revered as the “Lioness of Lisabi” and the “Mother of Africa”.

Her daughter—Dolupo—and three sons—Beko, Olikoye, and Fela—likewise became leaders in education, healthcare, and music, continuing their mother’s legacy of activism and advocacy.