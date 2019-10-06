BBNaija Finale: Seyi, Omashola evicted from season four

Related News

Seyi Awolowo and Kola ‘Omashola’ Oburoh have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season four.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo became the first set of finalists to leave the house during the finale on Sunday.

Both evicted housemates had been touted by fans as potential winners but fell through, leaving Mike, Mercy and Frodd in the top three positions.

Speaking on stage, Seyi, a creative director, told host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he hopes to continue his work in promoting Nigerian creatives globally.

He also noted that he changed his attitude towards the housemates after the fake eviction because he felt they did not deserve his nice side.

NAN reports that Seyi held the veto power of chance card twice and was a three-time Head of House task winner during his stay in the house.

He made history in the second week when he refused to use his powers to save himself from possible eviction, leading to a fake eviction as punishment from Biggie.

On his part, Omashola was known for his warmth towards other housemates and the ease with which he navigated his relationship with them.

The model and businessman would be missed for his constant chant of ‘Warri’ and ‘Street’. He was also close to being ultimate arena games winner, coming closely after Mike.

The lively housemate had the most talked-about diary sessions throughout the season, where he conversed with Biggie mostly in pidgin English. (NAN)

