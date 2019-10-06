BBNaija: Tiwa Savage, MI Abaga, Patoranking set to perform at grand finale

Nigerian music stars Tiwa Savage and Patoranking
Nigerian music stars Tiwa Savage and Patoranking

Nigerian afropop singer Tiwa Savage, hip-hop recording artist MI Abaga and reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking will perform at the grand finale of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) reality show.

Holding the tradition of featuring guest performances during the live eviction shows on Sundays, celebrities such as Burna Boy, Teni, Zlatan, DJ Neptune, DJ TTB and Reekado Banks have graced the stage.

The opening ceremonies, which introduced the original 21 housemates to the viewers featured performances from Burna Boy and Teni.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after 99 days of top-notch peppery entertainment, BBNaija ‘ Pepper Dem’ Season 4 will come to an end with performances from the all-star cast mentioned above.

According to the organisers, the grand Finale plans to shake Naija with performances befitting the ‘biggest Show ‘of the year.

Read also: Relentless Nadal knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open

Other acts billed to perform include Imagneto, ZinnyX and Dance Machine Empire, adding that every single artist would bring something explosive to the stage.

The final show which will hold on October 6 will feature the announcement of the winner of the 99 days show, which began on June 30.

The winner of the 60 million Naira is among the remaining six which are; Mercy , Mike, Frodd, Omashola, Seyi and Diane contestants.

(NAN)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.