BBNaija: Dianne evicted from ‘Pepper Dem’ house as finalists emerge

The race to the Big Brother Naija final five has been concluded. Unfortunately, Diane Russet did not make the cut.

The ‘Pepper Dem’ twist saw Diane leave the BBNaija House after being randomly picked from an unlucky draw. This makes Diane the 21st housemate to leave the ‘Pepper Dem House’ leaving the lucky five certain for the finale.

The lucky five are Frodd, Omatsola, Mercy, Mike and Seyi.

The task of picking Diane to leave was performed by Frodd as the second and final part of the privilege of his Ultimate Veto Power. The choice was not entirely in his hands as he had to randomly pick from a magic hat.

How It Played Out

Frodd picking the evicted housemate

The housemates were asked to fetch all their remaining Bet9ja Coins including the big gold Bet9ja Coin they were each given four weeks ago. The housemates were then asked to drop all their Bet9ja Coins in the magic hat except the big gold ones. Their ordinary Bet9ja coins had already become redundant at this point. It was a good thing some of them spent theirs when they did.

The Safe Crew

After Sunday’s eviction that saw Ike and Elozonam leave the house, they were left with six housemates. The finale only had slots for five, so someone had to leave.

But before the process began, a few of the ‘Pepper Dem’ Gang were assured of their presence in the Finale.

Seyi, by virtue of winning the Head of House the previous week, secured a spot for himself in the finale. The immunity Mercy bought got her sitting pretty in the Finale while Mike’s public save during the Live Eviction Show guaranteed him a spot in the Finale.

Frodd hugging Dianne

Diane and Omashola were the only two left without a guarantee so the decision had to be made between the two of them on who will bid the House goodbye.

The Unlucky Dip

Diane and Omashola wrote their names on their gold Bet9ja coins and dropped it in a magic hat with the rest of the coins leaving Frodd with the final ultimate veto job of picking which housemate to go home through an unlucky draw.

It was a tense moment in the house as Frodd reached into the sack picking again and again till he eventually picked Diane.

BBNaija season four is sponsored by Bet9ja. This year’s edition will run into October 9 when a winner will be announced.

Now the remaining housemates left in the house will continue the race to win the 60 million worth of prizes.

The winner of season four will walk away from the house with N30 million cash prize and a top of the range SUV, amongst many other exciting prizes.