BBNaija: Cindy unexpectedly evicted from ‘Pepper Dem’ house

Cindy Okafor has become the 17th housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

The videographer was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house following a surprise eviction on Friday morning.

She was up for possible eviction alongside fellow housemates Tacha, Mike, Elozonam and Ike.

They were nominated earlier in the week by Ultimate Veto Power Holder, Frodd who was tasked by Biggie to nominate five housemates for possible eviction.

In an unusual turn of events, BBNaija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, surprised the housemates as he entered the house on Friday morning alongside the auditor from Deloitte.

The latter handed over the envelope containing the name of the next housemate to be evicted. Ebuka then proceeded to evict Cindy who had the lowest votes.

Unlike past evictions, Cindy was evicted on a Friday morning instead of the regular Sunday night evictions.

Biggie is not done with evictions today as our sources have confirmed not one but two surprise evictions will happen in the “Pepper Dem” house today.

Cindy’s eviction came shortly after the fight between Mercy and Tacha that dominated social media on Friday morning.

The fight started when Big Brother sent a scroll into the house to be read and Mercy delayed reading the message.

Reacting to the delay, Tacha snidely told Mercy to sleep there, leading Mercy to refer to Tacha as a stupid girl.

The duo soon got locked in an argument that got physical and culminated in the pulling of hair by Tacha.

While the ladies fought, the men in the house pretended not to see them.

It was when the fight threatened to get ugly that Omashola and Elozonam intervened.

There are now only nine housemates left in the race to win the 60 million worth of prizes courtesy of Big Brother Naija.

The winner of season four will walk away from the house with a N30 million cash prize and a top of the range SUV, amongst many other exciting prizes.

The Big Brother Naija winner will also emerge as ”the most popular and marketable personality on the continent, as the show is known to launch prominent careers in arts, entertainment, and other supporting industries.

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes: a N30 million cash prize; a trip to Dubai for two; a home make-over courtesy and a year’s supply of Pepsi drink.

Others are ‘One Africa Fest VVIP experience’; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There is also, a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European Football final game live.

Since its maiden edition, BBNaija has produced many celebrities.

They include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora.