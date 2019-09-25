Coalition condemns NCAC over ‘harassment’ of Bobrisky

Related News

A coalition of human rights activists has condemned the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) over alleged threats and harassment of controversial crossdresser, Okuneye ‘Bobrisky’ Idris.

The group expressed its grievances in a joint statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Some of the signatories to the letter are The Initiative for Equal Rights, Women’s Health and Equal Rights, Access to Health and Rights Development Initiative, Life Building Awareness Initiative and Africa Focus for Youth Development.

Others are Life Building Awareness Initiative, Initiative for Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Awareness, Women Crisis Centre NG, Improved Male Health Initiative, International Center for Advocacy and The Right to Health.

The coalition accused the Director-General of the NCAC, Olusegun Runsewe, of continuously making inciting statements about Bobrisky, aimed at promoting hate and intolerance.

It said Mr Runsewe’s actions are a violation of Bobrisky’s fundamental human rights which are guaranteed to every citizen of Nigeria.

It also said the actions went against the stated mission of the NCAC according to its website.

“By dedicating so much time into harassing and threatening a citizen of Nigeria who has not committed any crime, Runsewe is stepping out of his role and wasting taxpayers’ time and government resources.

“He is endangering Bobrisky and putting Bobrisky’s life and wellbeing at risk. We condemn the actions of Runsewe and the NCAC,” the groups said.

They claimed that Mr Runsewe made his first threat in August 2019 in an interview with The Vanguard Newspaper wherein he stated that “If he (Bobrisky) is caught on the streets of this country, he will be dealt with ruthlessly.”

They also alleged that weeks later, after Bobrisky’s birthday party was shut down by armed police officers, Mr Runsewe indirectly claimed credit .

They also claimed that he declared that Bobrisky ought to leave Nigeria.

Since his emergence on the Nigerian social scene a few years ago, Bobrisky has remained in the news for very controversial reasons.

From his recent transgender claims to his botched birthday party and curious friendship with Tonto Dikeh, he has remained a talking point in the media.

Last week, some youth took to the streets in Abuja to protest against what they described as the moral decadence of Bobrisky.

The protesters, under the aegis of National Youths Council of Nigeria, while disowning him, said they stood by the National Centre for Arts and Culture, National Council of Women Society, Christian Association of Nigeria and other organisations that had taken a stand against Bobrisky and his activities.