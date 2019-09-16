My memorable encounter with ‘Black Scorpion’ – Kayode Olagunju

Related News

I sprang on my feet as I immediately recognised, ‘Black Scorpion’, the man who just stormed my office, furiously complaining.

He said, ‘that lady lieutenant’ just impounded his vehicle, even after introducing himself as the “Black Scorpion”.

He said the lady, though politely, also rubbed “salt unto the injury” by asking why a man should call himself a ‘Scorpion’.

I gave him another smart salute.

I reminded him that the lady officer was born several years after the civil war, when he had left the service.

I jokingly told him that probably because he did not join politics, his face/photograph was no longer everywhere hence the lady could not recognise him instantly.

And that if she had proper understanding of the Nigerian history, she would not have asked the “Black Scorpion” while he chose to answer such a name.

Then I added, “Sir, maybe we should even commend the young girl for having the courage to stand the great black scorpion” and “that from the stories I had read about him and his courage, he would have acted same way if in the lady’s shoes”.

He must have been disarmed as he laughed and replied “using my style against me?”.

He then finally accepted to sit down. I explained the traffic offence his driver committed. He showed understanding.

I also explained that the young officer, Oviosu, meant well as we would not want our great men that survived wars die cheaply on the road. He also appreciated that… I ordered that his vehicle should be released to him.

That was my encounter with the “Black Scorpion” while I served as the Lagos Sector Commander of the FRSC. The only, but memorable encounter, I ever had with him.

Adieu, Brigadier General Benjamin Adekunle, (rtd), the Black Scorpion, Nigerian Civil War Hero. Rest in Peace.

(Mr Olagunju is an Assistant Corps Marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps).